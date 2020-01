Marvel wan tear rubber dia first transgender superhero

Image copyright Marvel Studios Image example Some pipo tink say di trans character go get link to Tessa Thompson character Valkyrie (on the winged horse)

Di Marvel Cinematic Universe don dey set to get dia first transgender superhero.

"And very soon, for one movie wey we dey shoot right now," Marvel Studio oga Kevin Fiege na im tok dis one during one kweshion and answer session wey dem do for New York Film Academy.

Wen one fan ask oga Fiege weda dem get any plan for more LGBT characters inside Marvel feems, especially di T, trans characters, e reply say "Yes, absolutely. Yes."

Dis year, di Eternals go introduce Marvel movie first gay character.

Reports don dey spread since 2019 say Phase 4 of di MCU, dat na di feems afta di Avengers Infinity saga - go feature transgender character.

Marvel don also tok say dem go introduce dia first deaf superhero for di Eternals and dia first Asian-American superhero, inside Shang-Chi and di Legend of di Ten Rings.

"Make you see as Captain Marvel and Black Panther dey successful. We want di movies to reflect di audience and we want every member of our audience all ova di world to see demselves for di screen," Kevin Fiege tok.

Black Panther feature mainly black cast for leading and supporting roles

For July last year, one tori pipo, Geeks Worldwide suggest say Marvel dey look for trans woman for one project wey dem wan feem for 2020.

Dem point out say di only existing trans superhero inside Marvel Comics na Sera wey dem recently introduce from one group of all-male angels wey dem call di Ancharites - wey transition from man to woman.

She act for Thor world - dem keep am inside one temple for di realm of Heven before she come meet Thor long-lost half-sister Angela, wey come finally be her romantic interest.

Di next Thor film, Love and Thunder, go come out for 2021 according to di schedule.

Tessa Thompson character Valkyrie - wey Thor make di King of New Asgard for di last Avengers film - reveal wetin di "first order of business" go be for her inside di feem.

"As new king, she need to find her queen," she tok.

For di comics, Valkyrie na bisexual.