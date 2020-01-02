Early mor-mor on Thursday, January 2 2020, caterpillar show for Ilorin, Kwara state Nigeria to destroy one house, 'Ile Arugbo' wey belong to di late senator, Olusola Saraki, father of former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Before dat day, Kwara state goment wey Govnor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq be di head, bin don send notice say na dem get di land wey Ile Arugbo dey, contrary to wetin pipo believe say na di Saraki's get am.

On Tuesday, December 31st 2019, just before dem destroy di house, old women bin enta street to protest di take over by di state goment, dis wan no stop di demolition.

Wetin be Ile Arugbo?

Na Dr Olusola Saraki, father to Senator Bukola and Gbemi Saraki di present Minister of State Transportation of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, na im establish Ile Arugbo, wey mean house of old pipo for English.

Before Saraki papa become politician, pipo sabi am as pesin wey dey like to give and helep pipo.

Papa Saraki use giving as part of im philosophy wen im come later become politician and senator.

Image example Part of Ile Arugbo afta dem scata am

Ile Arugbo na di place wia papa Saraki bin dey host im loyalists, most of dem old women and young women alike.

During festivals or whenever im dey around, he dey distribute gifts, food items and oda essentials including money.

Na so di place become popular.

Afta Olusola Sakari die for 2012, im pikin, Bukola Saraki continue to dey use di place as political rally ground.

Image copyright Other Image example Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Olusola Saraki and Kwara state Govnor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

'Dem no follow due process'

According to one statement wey Kwara state goment release last week, di land don become goment own again afta Govnor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq sign make dem collect di land back.

Goment say di original plan na to use di land build goment secretariat and parking space for di Civil Service Clinic but di land become one private company, Asa Investments Limited own, without due process.

Goment say dem go now use di land take build di secretariat now.

Image example Part of Ile Arugbo afta goment break am

'We no go go court'

While di former Senate President Saraki belong to di opposition PDP, di Govnor of Kwara state AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq win election under di ruling APC party.

Sabi pipo believe say di demolition of 'Ile Arugbo' na to send signal to Bukola Saraki and e pass say di family acquire di land in a wrong way.

PDP Kwara for dia reaction tell BBC say, wetin goment do, no go affect di love wey di elderly pipo and di party get for di late politician.

According to di Chairman of di party for di state Kola Shittu, di action dey target di former Senate President Bukola Saraki, but di party no go go court ontop di mata.

Shittu say wetin di goment suppose do na to collect di necessary fees from di children of di late politician, if indeed dem say dem no pay for di land, instead of to scata di building.

Both Bukola Saraki and Gbemi Saraki never react to dis latest development.

Di two siblings wey no dey see eye to eye no also no dey di same political party.