Image copyright Instagram/@brenda.officiel

Pipo for Cameroon di hala ontop tori say First Lady Chantal Biya and daughter Brenda Biya invite famous Nigerian musician, Wizkid, for private concert during di New Year celebrations.

E no clear wen di concert happun but di video wey go viral on New Year day, show di 'party' for Unity Palace go viral on New Year day.

Meanwhile Wizkid himself bin don post earlier on say im dey go Cameroon.

But before now, First Lady for yi number 49 born day for December, bin invite anoda musician Singuilla for perform for Unity Palace.

Some kontri pipo di hala how dey fit di spend plenty moni for party chop life wen some pipo no fit even get chop.

Meanwhile, President Biya and Chantal also send 100 truck load of tins for pipo weh deh run fighting go oda areas for kontri areas for end of 2019 inside ceremony wey Ministry of decentralisation organise.