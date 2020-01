Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria police for di kontri capital Abuja say dem don arrest di brain behind di failed arm robbery attack wey happun for Mpape, last Saturday.

According to di police, di suspect Ernest na barman, wey dem arrest for wia im bin dey hide. E dey police head quarters for Garki, Abuja.

Some days ago, dem parade di gang of suspected thiefs, Larry Ehizo, 30 years, wey be staff of di bank, Timothy Joe, 21, Princewill Obinna, 24, and Elijah David, 19.

Ehizo wey bin drive di thief dem for im 206 go di bank, claim say Ernest di bar man bin blackmail am to go thief for di bank.

According to one of di thief David, Ehizo tell dem say Saturday na di best time to go steal N7million as na only few of di workers go come work dat day.