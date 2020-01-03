Qasem Soleimani: Iran army leader death make pipo shout World War III
US forces for Iraq don kill General Qasem Soleimani, di head of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force.
Di Pentagon confam am say na "di direction of di president" to kill am.
Gen Soleimani dey inside car for Baghdad airport, with some local militias wey Iran dey support wen US air strike hit am.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tok say "severe revenge dey wait di pipo wey dey behind di attack"
Im don announce three days of mourning for Gen Soleimani.
Gen Soleimani na ogbonge pesin for di Iranian regime. Na im Quds Force dey report directly to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dem salute am as heroic national figure for di kontri.
But di US don call di commander of di Quds Force terrorists, and e dey hold dem responsible for di deaths of hundreds of US personnel.
US President Donald Trump tweet di image of di American flag afta di news break.
Iran Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, say di attack na "act of international terrorism", im tweet say di US "bear responsibility for all di consequences of im rogue adventurism."
Mohsen Rezaei, di former commander of di Revolutionary Guards, say Iran go take "vigorous revenge on America". One tok tok persin for di Iranian government say di kontri top security bodi go meet to tok about di "criminal act of attack".
How pipo react to Qasem Soleimani death
Dis attack don divide pipo opinion for social media as some dey support wetin US do, some say to kill di Iran Force leader no be am.
Some even tok say dis attack fit cause World War III
Afta di attack Global oil prices don increase by 4%.