Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Di Pentagon confam say na US forces kill Gen Soleimani

US forces for Iraq don kill General Qasem Soleimani, di head of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force.

Di Pentagon confam am say na "di direction of di president" to kill am.

Gen Soleimani dey inside car for Baghdad airport, with some local militias wey Iran dey support wen US air strike hit am.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tok say "severe revenge dey wait di pipo wey dey behind di attack"

Im don announce three days of mourning for Gen Soleimani.

Gen Soleimani na ogbonge pesin for di Iranian regime. Na im Quds Force dey report directly to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dem salute am as heroic national figure for di kontri.

But di US don call di commander of di Quds Force terrorists, and e dey hold dem responsible for di deaths of hundreds of US personnel.

US President Donald Trump tweet di image of di American flag afta di news break.

Iran Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, say di attack na "act of international terrorism", im tweet say di US "bear responsibility for all di consequences of im rogue adventurism."

The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.



The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020



The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020

Mohsen Rezaei, di former commander of di Revolutionary Guards, say Iran go take "vigorous revenge on America". One tok tok persin for di Iranian government say di kontri top security bodi go meet to tok about di "criminal act of attack".

How pipo react to Qasem Soleimani death

Dis attack don divide pipo opinion for social media as some dey support wetin US do, some say to kill di Iran Force leader no be am.

No war with Iran. No more forever wars. No further destabilization in an already-battered region; no more man made conflict famines; no more war crimes. No war with Iran. — christmas cheer liz bruenig (@ebruenig) January 3, 2020

Again, US foreign policy under Trump makes zero sense. Iran had agreed to a deal, US broke it and launched war against them. North Korea has gotten everything they want as they continue to make threats w/ their missiles. The Kurds helped w/ the fight in Syria & were betrayed. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) January 3, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @JackPosobiec The Left actually wants Iran to attack America so they can blame it on Trump



That's where they're at right now



This is real life — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 3, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @WideAsleepNima Take all Democratic politicians now commenting on Iran.



Cut those who start with tedious "look, he was a really bad man" throat clearing.



Cut those with process critiques abt "congressional approval" & "strategy."



Cut those who, just 3 wks ago, voted for the NDAA.



Who's left? — Nima Shirazi (@WideAsleepNima) January 3, 2020

Some even tok say dis attack fit cause World War III

Skip Twitter post by @Femi_Sorry Looks like America might have just started World War 3.

It's a good job we're not relying on America for anything in particular right now or Trump would use that as leverage to draw us into it. https://t.co/9a9zKUXYWG — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 3, 2020

Afta di attack Global oil prices don increase by 4%.