Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs say quanta no dey between dem and Ghana

Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs don deny report wey dey fly upandan say quanta dey between dem and Ghana on top decision to pursue di Nigerian high commission for dia Accra residence.

Some tori pipo on Thursday report say diplomatic gbege dey afta Ghana allegedly remove Nigeria High commissioner Olufemi Michael Abikoye from im residence wey dey No.10 Barnes Road for Accra.

Di Nigeria High commission release press statement on Friday say na lie be di tok say dem pursue dem from dia Accra residence.

For di statement, wey Ferdinard Nwonye di tok tok pesin for di Ministry of foreign affairs sign dem say;

"Di ministry go like clarify say di property wey dem dey tok, na federal Ministry of Finance dey use am since 1957 on lease before dem later give am to di Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Di lease don expire and di High commission dey find way to renew di lease agreement with di host authority," e add.

Dem tok say make pipo note am say di building as we dey tok no dey house either di residence of di High Commissioner, Chancery or staff quarters.

However dem say toks dey go on between di Ministry and di host authorities and gbege no dey as di Ministry dey on top of di situation.