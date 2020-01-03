Image copyright Reuters Image example Soleimani - wey dey Iraq for dis foto for 2015 - direct militants for Iraq wey attack US troops and later fight di Islamic State group

Next to Iran Supreme Leader, many pipo go say Qasem Soleimani na di most powerful figure for di Islamic republic.

As head of di military abroad wey pipo sabi as di Quds Force, Soleimani na di mastermind behind di kontri activities across di Middle East, and di real foreign minister wen e come to matters of war and peace.

Sabi pipo say na im be di brain behind Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's war against rebels for Syria, di rise of pro-Iranian paramilitaries for Iraq, di fight against di Islamic State group, and many battles beyond.

Di ogbonge commander na man wey many respect, some no gree im own, while odas dey use am do tori and social media meme.

E show face some years back, afta all e life wey e lay low dey direct some ogbonge operations wey give am fame and popularity for Iran, to become di subject of documentaries, news reports and even pop songs.

As far back as 2013, former CIA officer John Maguire bin don tell di The New Yorker say Soleimani na di "the single most powerful operative for di Middle East".

Wen im end come, na in a violent and sudden way. On January 3, the Pentagon announce say dem carry out successful operation to kill am, at di order of US President Donald Trump.

Image copyright EPA Image example Soleimani (R) close to Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Di assassination dey come afta tension rise between US, Iran and Iran-backed groups for Iraq afta di death of one US military contractor inside missile attack ontop US base inside Iraq - something wey America dey hold ground say Iran do.

US response na to carry out air strike ontop Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah. Militia supporters come attack di US embassy for Baghdad.

Tension between di US and Iran don dey rise come since US comot hand from one nuclear deal between Iran and world powers to stop Iran nuclear programme and prevent am to dey develop nuclear weapons. US also sanction Iran, something wey make dia economy to fall.

Soleimani di general

Pipo believe say Soleimani come from poor background and say e no go plenty school. But e rise through di Revolutionary Guards - wey be Iran ogbonge and most powerful force - and tori be say e dey close to Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khomeini.

After e become commander of di Quds Force for 1998, Soleimani try to extend Iran influence for di Middle East with some ogbonge operations, by also providing arms to dia padi-padi kontries and also by developing networks of military force dem wey loyal to Iran.

During im career, di believe na say im helep Shia Muslim and Kurdish groups inside Iraq wey dey fight against former dictator Saddam Hussein as well as oda groups inside di region including di Shia militant group Hezbollah inside Lebanon and Islamist organisation Hamas for di Palestinian territories.

Afta di US invade Iraq for 2003 e begin dey direct militant groups to carry out attacks against US troops and bases, dem kill hundreds of pipo.

Sabi pipo also say im find strategy for Bashar al-Assad to respond to di armed uprising against am wey begin for 2011. Assistance from Iran along with Russian air support give Syria upper hand against against di rebel forces and e allow dem to recapture key cities and towns.

Soleimani sometimes dey appear for foto during funerals of Iranians wey die for Syria and Iraq, wia Iran bin don deploy thousands of fighters and military advisers.

Im dey also travel well-well across di region, e dey shuttle well-well between Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, wia Iranian influence don grow. Wen dem kill am, im be dey travel inside one two-car convoy from Baghdad airport with odas including Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, wey dem also killed.

Image copyright EPA Image example Dem kill Soleimani inside air strike near Baghdad airport

For April 2019, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo name Iran Revolutionary Guards and Quds Force as foreign terrorist organisations.

Di Trump administration bin don say di Quds Force dey provid funding, training, weapons and equipment to groups wey US name terrorists inside di Middle East - including Hezbollah movement and di Palestinian Islamic Jihad group wey base for Gaza.

Inside statement, di Pentagon say Soleimani bin dey "develop plans to attack American diplomats and service members inside Iraq and throughout di region".

"General Soleimani and im Quds Force dey responsible for di deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands odas," di statement tok.