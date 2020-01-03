DSS arrest man wey create and share Buhari 'marriage' video

Image copyright Twitter Image example President Muhammadu Buhari and Sadiya Umar Farouq, di minister for Nigeria new ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Services don arrest and parade one 32-year-old, Kabiru Mohammed from Kano, say im create one fake video wey show di marriage of President Muhammadu Buhari to di Ministers of Finance and dat of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development.

Tok-tok pesin to di DSS Peter Afunaya wey tell tori pipo dis wan, warn pipo to stop to dey spread fake news as di service dey committed to di peace and stability of Nigeria.

Im add say di srvice act afta formal complain from di Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

Our eye still dey dis tori, we go update am wen we get more info.