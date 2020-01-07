20 tins to look out for in di year 2020

Image copyright Getty Images/Instagram Image example 2020 get belle with plenti-plenti news expectation

Dis na di golden year 2020 wey pipo (well some pipo) don dey shout, dey expect in a very long time.

We chook eye inside, ask questions to find out say true-true, di year carry belle.

From politics to sports enta entertainment sef, from Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana and di rest of di world, dis na some of di tins to look out for in di year 2020.

Politics for 2020

Image copyright Facebook /Nana Akufo-Addo Image example John Mahama and Nana Akufo Addo dey give demself unlooking

Ghana Elections

Na elections season dis year and we go start with Ghana wey go hold dia presidential elections dis year.

President Nana Akufo-Addo dey offer imsef to contest for second term but im go need convince di pipo and also face former presido John Mahama wey dey also eye di post.

Di question now na weda wetin happun for 2016 go repeat imsef for 2020?

America Elections

America don see some very interesting times since dem elect Donald Trump to become dia president for 2016.

If no be dis wan today, na anoda wan tomorrow.

Right now, di recent killing of di Iran General Qasem Soleimani wey Pentagon say President Trump order dem to do na im be top news for di world.

But Donald Trump don already start im campaign for di presidential elections wey go hold for November, 2020. E remain for us to see if im go get second term for di White house.

End of US impeachment palava

Eh eh, US also dey di middle of di impeachment process of President Trump on top one phone call with di Ukraine presido wey dem accuse am say im mis-use im office.

Di House don already impeach am and President Trump don make history as di third presido of di United States wey dem go impeach.

What goes up must surely come down though and dis year go reveal weda history go hapun and if Senate go stamp dis impeachment or not.

Somalia Election

Somalia dey hold anoda presidential election dis year.

Wetin dey interesting about am na say for di first time in 50 years citizens go get chance to vote who dem want by demsef, instead of wetin dey happun before wia na delegates go helep dem vote in one system wey dem dey call popular vote.

For 2017, when dem hold dia last presidential election, na 14,000 clan delegates pick dia lawmakers wey later pick dia president.

Image copyright AFP Image example Presido Nkuruziza don dey power for di past fourteen years

Burundi Election

Anoda election wey good to look out for for Africa na Burundi own.

President Pierre Nkurunziza don announce say im no go run for dis election. Im don dey power since 2005.

Sports for 2020

Tokyo Olympics

Every four years, one sports event dey always come around wey dey bring di world togeda.

Dis year, di Olympics go start for July and end for August.

African Nations Championship

Make e for no loss, Cameroon go host di African Nation Championship wia kontries for Africa go play dia local players. Dis event go happun for April.

Dis go be test for di local organising committee and preparation to host di African Nations Cup for 2021.

Euro Cup

Anoda sports competition wey go grab pipo attention na Euro 2020 wey go also happun for April.

Di competition dey bring togeda European kontris to come play ball.

Image copyright Reuters Image example With di way Britain vote for di last election, e be like dem want Brexit

Brexit

Anoda big thing na Britain wey wan comot from di European Union.

Di journey na upandan since dem agree through yes or no vote for 2016 say dem wan comot. Since dat time, dem don postpone di Brexit mata several times. Dis year, every suppose click especially after Prime Minister Boris Johnson win during di last general elections.

Jollification times for 2020

New Music

From Rihanna to Justin Bieber, to Stonebwoy, many albums dey drop hopefully dis year.

E don tey wey Justin Bieber drop im own music and as pipo dey enjoy Yummy wey just land, e don also announce say im dey release im first album since 2015.

Meanwhile, Rihanna don dey already tease new music, for now eh, di codeword you suppose know na R9.

New Games

Dis year, Sony dey move di number on top dia Play Station series to 5. PS5, according to tori, di gaming console dey drop for di end of di year.

Image copyright Universal Image example Dis go fit be Daniel Craig last feem with di James Bond franchise

New Movies

With No Time To Die (James bond feem), Coming to America, Bad Boys For Life with some ogbonge, correct superhero movies like Black Widow wey dey drop dis year, cinema go just dey hungry you to go.

TV shows wey dey end dis year

Power, Modern Family, Arrow and Lucifer na some of di shows wey dey comot from our screen for dis new year.

But as some dey go odas dey come, and drum roll please... Indian soap opera station, Zee World announce say dem go add two new shows for dia line up.

Reality shows wey pipo dey look forward to

Big Broda Naija na anoda tin to watch out for. For now, e never clear wen e go happun.

Dis go be di fourth edition of di Big Brother Naija edition.

Image copyright Twitter/@iam_Davido Image example Di proposal wey happun ofr London bin happun afta Davido announce introduction

DI NIGERIAN ROYAL WEDDING PIPO!!!

Oya get ready for #Assurance2020.

Ogbonge Nigerian musician Davido dey set to wed im babe and di mother of im pikin (Ifeanyi), Chioma dis year afta e sama her proposal inside London for 2019.

Everybody dey wait, pipo ear dey scratch dem but for now... we still dey wait wen di day go be, to see wetin fit be di biggest celeb wedding for Nigeria since Banky W and Adesua Etomi.

Make e for nor loss, anoda Nigerian celeb wedding to watch out for na di #Khadoni wedding between Khafi Kareem and Ghedoni Ekpata.

Di two meet and fall in love inside house for di Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season for 2019.

Now to some tori about di Economy...

Eco currency

Ending of 2019, French Presido Emmanuel Macron announce say for 2020, dem go release di ECO currency to free francophone African kontris from di cefas wey dem bin dey spend.

Ghana follow show interest for dis mata because West African kontris bin don dey tok single currency to helep trade.

Visa Free

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari announce last year say e go dey let African pipo enta di kontri and get visa on arrival to allow for trade runs.

Since den, more explanations as to how dis parole go run don comeout but pio dey wait to see how tins go play out.

Increased tax

From online shopping tax, to transfer of money tax, many Nigerians dey look with corner eye wetin go happun with all dis policies wey suppose begin dis year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Paul iya hold national dialogue on top di Anglophone palava

Cameroon Anglophone Crisis

Wetin go happun with di Cameroon crisis and di recent Anglophone palava, wey don dey ground since 2017 and lead to di death of plenti pipo?

Last year, Presido Paul Biya hold National Dialogue plus some oda tins im do so peace go dey di region including to give di region special status.

Some pipo say dis na step in di right direction but some say na wetin oyibo pipo go call 'smoke and mirrors'.

Vision 2020

Plenti goments across di world for dia new year messages don promise wetin dem go do dis year to boost dia kontries.

For Nigeria, President Buhari promise to complete road projects, build houses among odas for 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo vision na say Ghana go reach higher heights for 2020.

Cameroon President promise to deal with separatists wey refuse to drop dia arms, say new Cameroon wey go adapt to present times reality with eye for di future dey take shape.

Citizens across dis kontries and di world, go dey chook eye to see wetin go play at di end of di da with all these visions and promises.