Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don assure kontri pipo say di plan to withdraw of di military from some parts of di kontri no go cause katakata.

According to di president, di withdrawal of troops from peace don return go be something wey go happun small-small and according to plan.

President Buhari dey tok about di news say federal goment with effect from dis year 2020, go begin di process to withdraw military to enable civil authorities take over di work of protecting lives and property for di areas.

Di Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas bin tell tori pipo about di withdrawal, afta di president hold meeting with security chiefs recently.

Dis wan dey come even as Boko Haram and di Islamic State of di West African Province (Iswap) still dey worry for di north east.

But President Buhari don give assurance say no cause for alarm at all because goment no go do anything wey go spoil di work and success wey di military don already record.

Image copyright Nigeria presidency Image example President Buhari dey meet with security chiefs on December 30, 2019.

"Di withdrawal no go be sudden tin, e no go happun in way wey go expose any part of Nigeria to harm or danger," im tok.

"Di withdrawal na to allow di military focus on dia primary duty of defending di nation against external aggression. Na di duty of di police to handle internal security since Nigeria no dey at war." Di president add.

Meanwhile, President Buhari add say di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps go also support di police to provide internal security.