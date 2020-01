Image copyright AFP Image example Yoweri Muesveni, wey dey lead anoda different march last month inside dis photo, go trek for six days

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni don begin one six-day march through di jungle, e go waka 195 km (121 miles).

E dey retrace di route wey im and im forces take for 1986, wen dem seize power from Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

Some pipo don dismiss di march say na political stunt im dey pull as Uganda election dey come up next year and di expectation na say Mr Museveni go dey seek im sixth term in office.

Former ogbonge pop star Bobi Wine wey dey show im self as champion for di poor, na im main challenge.

Mr Museveni go end im march for di western town of Birembo, di site wia Mr Museveni rebels and di den President Obote troops face each oda for one of dia toughest battles on 10 January.

Di president senior press secretary, Don Wanyama, tell AFP news agency say: "Dis na journey wey di president dey lead, journey through di past to appreciate di present.

"Di journey go take one week through di jungle, through di route wey di freedom fighters wey Museveni lead pass take free di kontri."

Mr Museveni, 75, na one of Africa longest-serving leaders.

Mr Wine - wey im real name na Robert Kyagulanyi - tell AFP say di president wka na "wasteful" tin.

"My advice na say, rather dan to spend taxpayers' money ontop such trips, Museveni suppose know say im time don reach for am to comot power," Mr Wine tok. "Di time to dey deceive di poor don pass."

Opposition MP Asuman Basalirwa also say di march na "campaigning tool".

"Ugandans deserve better dan one president wey dey waka through di jungle," im tok.

"Im suppose dey spend time for oda important issues wey dey affect di kontri, especially how e plan to hand over power."