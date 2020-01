Image copyright @Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

Gas explosion don kill pipo and injure odas for Kaduna North central Nigeria.

Pipo wey take eye see am say di explosion happun dis afternoon, for one gas shop for Sabon Tasha area.

Although di tok-tok pesin of police for di state Yakubu Sambo confam di tori give BBC Pidgin, im no fit say for now how many pipo die or wonjure as authorities still dey chook eye for wetin happun.

Meanwhile di state goment don send condolence message give families wey lose dia loved ones for di explosion.

Di Commissioner for Internal Security Samuel Aruwan tweet say di happun along Kachia road, Sabon Tasha for Chukun local goment area.

Senator Uba Sani wey dey represent Kaduna Central also send message to tok sorry.