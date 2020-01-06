Image copyright Nigeria Police Force

Di Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu don place Police Commands and Formations all over di kontri on red alert.

Oga Adamu say dem take dis step sake of Intelligence Report dem receive, afta di recent killing of di Iranian General, say some domestic interests dey plan to to disturb di public and cause sabotage.

As e be so, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police don get order to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across di nation.

According to di communiqué by Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, di police commanders don get order to ensure say dem deploy police operatives in a strategic way to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions wey dey Nigeria as well as di protection of critical national assets.

Meanwhile, di IGP don assure all Nigerians and foreigners wey dey resident for Nigeria of adequate security. E don also draw ear give pipo wey go warn cause trouble make dem no try am all and stay clear of di streets and territory of Nigeria.