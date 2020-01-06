Kenya pastor stab im wife, kill imsef during Sunday service

Image copyright Getty Images

One pastor for Kenya don stab im wife, kill imself, ontop pulpit on Sunday inside di church wey both of dem join hand set up for di coastal city of Mombasa.

Worshippers for di church tell tori pipo say Elisha Misiko bin siddon for front of di church wen im waka go meet im wife Ann Mghoi - wey dey di pulpit - come stab her with knives wey im bin hide under im shirt.

Afta dat, im come stab imself for stomach, cut im throat as di church pipo rush go di pulpit.

E die on di spot while im wife die for hospital.

Di couple bin don separate and dey quarrel ontop who go dey in charge of di church, according to di Daily Nation newspaper.

Pipo wey take eye see how e happun, narrate di tori give journalists: