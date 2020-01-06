Golden Globes 2020: Di winners and big loser of di night
Di 2020 Golden Globes don over and many tins about di event surprise and totori pipo for mind.
From Taron Egerton wey beat Daniel Craigin for the Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical category to 1917 wey shock pipo to take home di gold for Best Motion Picture Drama, di awards no go di way pipo expect am.
One of di big wins of di night na Once Upon a time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt win Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture for di feem, Sam Mendes 1917 surprise pipo as di feem win Best Picture for drama category, di feem writer and director also win.
Another feem wey win big na Fleabag. Di feem win di award for Comedy Series and Actress in a Comedy for star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Add dis wan to di six Emmy Awards di show win for e second season for di September Emmys and you go see say dis na really good season for dem.
But no be di best of nights for feem streaming giant Netflix.
Dem waka enta di award ceremony with a total of 34 nominations, across feem and television. Dia project dey among di ones dem nominate di most for both feem (Marriage Story; The Irishman) and television (Unbelievable; The Crown).
But wetin happun na say Netflix only win small, di supporting actress in a film prize — for Marriage Story Laura Dern. Plus Actress in a TV Drama Series for The Crown's Olivia Colman.
Most of dia big titles no win anything
Di fire wey dey burn for Australia since September 2019 and wey don kill 24 pipo since den no also comot pipo outh for di event.
See di full list of di winners.
BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY
Barry
WINNER: Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA
WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED-SERIES
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
WINNER: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night