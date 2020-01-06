Image copyright Getty Images Image example Brad Pitt win one inside three awrds wey Once Upon a Time In Hollywood collect

Di 2020 Golden Globes don over and many tins about di event surprise and totori pipo for mind.

From Taron Egerton wey beat Daniel Craigin for the Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical category to 1917 wey shock pipo to take home di gold for Best Motion Picture Drama, di awards no go di way pipo expect am.

One of di big wins of di night na Once Upon a time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt win Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture for di feem, Sam Mendes 1917 surprise pipo as di feem win Best Picture for drama category, di feem writer and director also win.

Another feem wey win big na Fleabag. Di feem win di award for Comedy Series and Actress in a Comedy for star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Add dis wan to di six Emmy Awards di show win for e second season for di September Emmys and you go see say dis na really good season for dem.

Image copyright Reuters/Getty Image example Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres collect special awards

But no be di best of nights for feem streaming giant Netflix.

Dem waka enta di award ceremony with a total of 34 nominations, across feem and television. Dia project dey among di ones dem nominate di most for both feem (Marriage Story; The Irishman) and television (Unbelievable; The Crown).

But wetin happun na say Netflix only win small, di supporting actress in a film prize — for Marriage Story Laura Dern. Plus Actress in a TV Drama Series for The Crown's Olivia Colman.

Most of dia big titles no win anything

Image copyright Getty/Reuters Image example Akwafina and Renee Zellweger win di two main feem acting awards

Di fire wey dey burn for Australia since September 2019 and wey don kill 24 pipo since den no also comot pipo outh for di event.

See di full list of di winners.

BEST TV SERIES, COMEDY

Barry

WINNER: Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES, DRAMA

WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobia Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED-SERIES

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

WINNER: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night