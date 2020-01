Image example NERC oga kpata-kpata, James Momoh (left) tok dis one for press conference wit tori pipo on Monday

Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission say dem no increase tariff or di moni wey Nigerians gatz pay for electricity supply.

Oga kpata-kpata of NERC James Momoh tok dis one wen tori pipo ask am kwesion on top report say di commission increase electricity moni.

Oga momoh say wetin dem do na to review di electricity tariff and dat one na di work wey dem give dem according to di constitution.

"Every year, we gatz review di electricity tariff two times.

We dey do am six month each and dat one no mean say e go translate to increase in di moni wey customers suppose pay for electricity.

Oga Frank Okafor wey be commissioner for engineering performance and monitoring say di review na must say di commission do am.

And dem dey do am base on economy and inflation for di kontri and e dey epp di discos to know di cost reflective tariff.

Oga Momoh say before di commission go increase electricity moni, dem go consult wit all di stakeholder and na wetin di pipo want dem go do and dat dem no go just increase electricity moni like dat.

E say next month, if di Discos no provide metre to Nigerians, dem go make policy wey go give di kind moni wey di distribution companies go collect from any customer wey no get meter.

E say im dey advise di electricity companies make dem give all house metre and stop to over charge customer for electricity.