Image copyright Getty Images

Di first Briton to travel go space, Dr Helen Sharman don tok say Aliens dey exist and e dey possible say dem don dey live among us here on Earth.

Dr Sharman tell di observer Magazine say extra-terrestrial life dey likely to dey somewhere for di universe.

"Aliens exist, two ways no dey about am, all sorts of different forms of life suppose dey" among di billions of stars.

Dr Sharman wey be 56 years old make history wen she travel go di Soviet space station Mir for May 1991.

Di doctor wey also be chemist and presently dey work for Imperial College, London, add say although aliens fit no need carbon and nitrogen like humans to survive.

"Dem fit dey like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not. E dey possible say dem dey here right now and we simply no fit see dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Helen Sharman join Anatoly Artsebarsky and Sergei Krikalev for space mission for 1991

During di interview, Dr Sharman also highlight her frustration say pipo dey refer to her as di first British woman wey don go space, instead of simply di first Briton.

She say her time for space don teach her ogbonge lesson say na pipo dey important for life and no be material tins.

"My stay for space don teach me say na pipo, not material goods, truly matter. Up dia we get all we need to survive: di right temperature, food and drink, safety. I no ever think about di physical items wey I get for Earth. "

"Wen we fly ova specific parts of di globe, na always our loved ones we dey think about down below us."

Dem recognise Dr Sharman for di 2018 New Year honours list and she join di Order of St Michael and St George.