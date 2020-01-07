Image copyright Getty Images Image example BIR Na symbol of Cameroon Soldier

Cameroon army don deny say na Boko Haram cause di explosion wey kill nine pipo and injure 26 for Gamboru, borno state Nigeria, di border town wey near di kontri.

Cameroon and Nigeria di share border for Far North region for El Beid bridge and Cameroon side na Fotocol.

For seka say Boko Haram don make life difficult for dis area wit attack all de taim, pipo immediately put de explosion for dia head.

But Cameroon army say investigate and weti weh eye witness tok show say no bi Boko Haram attack.

Army tok-tok pesin Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo say two small boy pikin bin di play wit grenade, weh deh bi fit don pick'am for sand and bi fit wan go sell'am for market, wen e explode.

De grenade kill nine, wound 26, 21 na Nigerian pipo and 5 Cameroon pipo. Some of de pipo weh deh wound dey for health centres for Fotocol for Cameroon side and Gamboru for Nigerian side.

Pesin weh e bin dey for market tell BBC say e bi see six die bodi dem weh de grenade explode.

E no bi clear how de pikin dem get de grenade, but dis area for border na battlefield for Boko Haram and army.