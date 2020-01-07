Image copyright Twitter Image example UAE say dem dey receive more than 21 million tourists every year

United Arab Emirate (UAE), don tier rubber dia first multi-entry five-year tourist visa for pipo from all kontries.

Authorities make di announcement afta di first Cabinet meeting wey di kontri do for di year 2020 on Tuesday.

Dis new visa wey dem go introduce within di next four months go allow tourists multiple entry into di konrti for ova five years.

Sheikh Mohammed wey be Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE plus also ruler of di Emirate of Dubai say di reason for dis new decision na to make di kontri major global tourist destination.

"...Di year 2020 go dey different because na di year of preparation for dia fifty... di year wey e be say we design di future emirates." Mohammed tok.

Di ruler of di Emirate of Dubai no tok anythin weda visa application fee go dey or how much e go be.

Image copyright Twitter/@HHShkMohd Image example Before di announcement, tourists fit visit UAE with free multiple entry visa for up to 90 days, from di date of entry.

Sheikh Mohammed join tweet dis announcement togeda wit di Dubai Media office.

Skip Twitter post by @HHShkMohd اعتمدنا اليوم تغيير نظام التأشيرات السياحية في الدولة .. لتكون مدة تأشيرة السياحة خمسة أعوام متعددة الاستخدام .. لكافة الجنسيات .. نستقبل اكثر من ٢١ مليون سائح سنويا وهدفنا ترسيخ الدولة كوجهة سياحية عالمية رئيسية .. pic.twitter.com/C4s26JjUE5 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile di Gulf news dey report say some sources confam give dem say di kontri fit allow holders of di new five-year multiple-entry tourist to stay for six months at a stretch.

About who dey qualify to get di new five-year visa, Gulf news report say terms and conditions remain di same as di one wey bin dey before for all oda types of tourist visas.