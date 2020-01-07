Image copyright Getty Images

Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshoala na dem be African Player of di Year for men and women.

Senegal and Liverpool forward Mane beat both Egypt player Mohammed Salah and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez to win di award wey dem do for Egypt on Tuesday.

Na di first time CAF go name Mane as di African Footballer of the Year afta e come out third for di two editions.

For di women category, Asisat Oshoala beat Ajara Nchout from Cameroon and Thembi Kgatlana from South Africa to win her fourth African Women's Player of the Year.

See all di winners

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool) - Winner

African Women's Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona) - Asisat Oshoala

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah) - Winner

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund) - Winner

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

African Men's Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal - Senegal)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria) - Winner

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia - Esperance)

African Women's Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa) - Winner

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Men's National Team of the Year

Algeria - Winner

Madagascar

Senegal

African Women's National Team of the Year

Cameroon - Winner

Nigeria

South Africa

Best Goal of the Year

Riyad Mahrez goal against Nigeria for Afcon 2019 semi final

Special Award

Kodjovi Obilale

African National Association of the Year

Egypt Football Federation

African Club President of the Year

Mois Katumbi - President of TP Mazembe