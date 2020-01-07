Caf Awards 2019: Sadio Mane, Asisat Oshoala win 2019 African Player of the Year
Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshoala na dem be African Player of di Year for men and women.
Senegal and Liverpool forward Mane beat both Egypt player Mohammed Salah and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez to win di award wey dem do for Egypt on Tuesday.
Na di first time CAF go name Mane as di African Footballer of the Year afta e come out third for di two editions.
For di women category, Asisat Oshoala beat Ajara Nchout from Cameroon and Thembi Kgatlana from South Africa to win her fourth African Women's Player of the Year.
See all di winners
African Player of the Year
Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool) - Winner
African Women's Player of the Year
Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona) - Asisat Oshoala
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)
African Interclubs Player of the Year
Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)
Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah) - Winner
African Youth Player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund) - Winner
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)
African Men's Coach of the Year
Aliou Cisse (Senegal - Senegal)
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria) - Winner
Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia - Esperance)
African Women's Coach of the Year
Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)
Desiree Ellis (South Africa) - Winner
Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)
African Men's National Team of the Year
Algeria - Winner
Madagascar
Senegal
African Women's National Team of the Year
Cameroon - Winner
Nigeria
South Africa
Best Goal of the Year
Riyad Mahrez goal against Nigeria for Afcon 2019 semi final
Special Award
Kodjovi Obilale
African National Association of the Year
Egypt Football Federation
African Club President of the Year
Mois Katumbi - President of TP Mazembe