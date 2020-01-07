EFCC convict 1,245 pesin including three Governors for 2019 - Magu

Image copyright EFCC

Nigeria corruption police, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say dem get 1245 convictions, including di conviction of three governors for 2019.

Di Executive Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu say dis na di highest convictions for one year dem don get since di commission start and dem dey committed and more determined to pursue corruption matter for Nigeria dis year.

Im say EFCC dey challenge di perpetual court injunction wey Rivers State Goment under Governor Peter Odili get to stop EFCC and any oda security body to chook eye inside di finances for Rivers State, as many events don overtake dat injunction so e no go fit stand again.

"Di perpetual court injunction wey Rivers State Goment get no fit stand as we dey challenge am for Supreme Court. Oda court judgements dey wey don give security agencies go ahead to investigate any matter so as soon as Supreme Court finish we go do our work."

Di Acting EFCC Oga say di whistleblower policy still dey strong and dem dey encourage more pipo to blow whistle ontop corruption matter as dem get witness protection services for pipo wey come report.

Im add say di challenge dem get na di long time court dey take to decide case na im make pipo wey don report never get dia cut of di money, but with di work dem dey do to make di policy strong and make sure Court judgement comot quick quick, make whistle blowers get rest of mind say dem go get dia cut.

Magu come Port Harcourt to see how di auction of 244 trucks wey Nigeria Army impound for Bori Camp for Oil theft and vandalism dey go as nobody don come claim dem since dem impound some of dem since 2017 and dem get go ahead from Court to auction di trucks.

Magu explain say di auction still dey go on but na after dem don confirm payment for di Federal Goment designated TSA Account before dem go release di trucks to bidders.