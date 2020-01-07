Image copyright Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari meet wit Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, di National Leader of Nigeria ruling APC party inside Aso Rock Abuja earlier on Tuesday.

Tinubu hold closed door meeting wit President Buhari and afta di meeting e tell tori pipo say di Nigerian leader na man of character and courage who will never accept the offer of a third term in office.

Tinubu play key role inside di election of President Muhammadu Buhari durin di 2015 and 2019 elections.

"Any reasonable politician, wey don work wit President Buhari go know say im no go tamper with di Constitution. Pipo wey no wan allow am pay attention dey always suspicious and go make accusations, but I bin follow for di struggle for democracy."

"I bin dey inside opposition wit Muhammadu Buhari, till di Third Term agenda of one former leader of dis kontri fail. I know im (Buhari) no go ever try am.