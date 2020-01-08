How Kano residents dey battle with cold weather

Mohammad Auwali like many oda pipo wey dey northern Nigeria at dis particular time wey harmattan dey bite don change im pattern to fit di cold and dusty season.

Auwali wey be beggar for Kano, northwest Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin say before by 6.30am e don start to beg for street but because of cold now na 8am e dey show face.

"Before na 6.30am but now na 8am I dey comot because di cold dey bite no be small, first tin in di morning, I dey go public toilet wia I dey buy half bucket of hot water for N60. Afta I, den go use my blanket cover body through out di day."

"I prefer hot weather because dis season dey worry my body wella."

Di tori na di same for Mallama Talatu Musa wey dey sell Akara, she yan say she dey comot to start frying by 6.00am before because of pipo wey dey comot early but now na 7.30am because of di serious cold.

"E don tay wey we experience dis kind cold for Kano, so many pipo dey feel am for dia body. For me na sweater get me anywhere I dey go. For my business before na 6.00am I dey resume but now na 7.30am and I dey close by 12pm unlike before wey I dey close 1pm."

Image example Pipo wey dey sell charcoal and dia containers dey make good business too

For Charcoal seller Mohammed Umar, market dey boom as many pipo dey come buy to keep warm especially at night wey di cold plenti pass.

"Now na our time to shine, many pipo dey come buy not only charcoal but Kasko (container for charcoal) to use dey warm dia body, so business is good."

Image example Sani Musa wey dey sell sweaters and odas say dis na business time for dem.

Sani Musa dey sell sweaters, head warmers and socks and e yan say e dey enjoy business at di moment.

"As you can see for yourself pipo dey rush come buy because di cold dis time no be here, in my opinion since 2014 we neva see dis kain cold for Kano."

Image example Young man hold cup of hot water to keep warm for Kano

Hot water and tea dey reign now for di city and Ibro Isa wey dey manage public toilet say, small cup of hot water na N10 unlike before wey dem fit even dash pipo free.

Di season dey affect street kids wey many sabi as Almajiri because most of dem no get correct clothes to take cover body.

One wey speak to BBC Yushau Jibo say e no get socks to cover leg and blanket to cover body at night.

"We as Almajiri dey suffer pass for dis cold because we no get enough tins to take cover body."

Some NGOs don dey distribute blankets, head warmers and socks since di cold start to help pipo wey no get.

Garba Ladan say to bath dey hard am since harmattan enter as e no get money to spend ontop hot water.

Image example Di cold dey also make pipo stay inside house.

"Hot water now na for pipo wey get money, for me if I wash my face, hands and legs e don do, I go resume normal bathing when cold pass."

