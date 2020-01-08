Image copyright Getty Images Image example Barcelona Asisat Oshoala don win di Women Africa Cup of Nations four times with Nigeria

Nigeria Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala say she want 'create her own history' afta she win di 2019 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Women Player of di Year award on Tuesday.

Dis award wey Oshoala win for di fourth time don make her equal di record of fellow Nigerian Perpetua Nkwocha.

Oshoala year include goal for Women World Cup to help Nigeria reach di last 16 inside France and 10 goals for 13 appearances afta she join Spanish side Barcelona for February.

"I dey really excited - proud of myself, four times na something to always remember," she tell BBC Sport Africa.

"E dey keep me going but of course work still dey to do, I want to create my own history and not just equal someone else record - I go give my best to create my own."

Oshoala, wey claim di award for 2014, 2016 and 2017, bin dey up against Valerenga and Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout plus last year winner Thembi Kgatlana of Beijing BG Phoenix and South Africa.

She say she no dey take di fourth win for granted.

"I dey actually tense about dis, but na historical night for me," she tok

Nkwocha, wey be five-time Women Africa Cup of Nations winner, claim di award back-to-back for 2004 and 2005 and again for 2010 and 2011.