Di kwanta between United States of America and Iran don make words and hash tags like 'World War III,' '#IranVSAmerica', '#IranAttacks' and so on begin dey trend worldwide for many days ontop different social media platforms.

Tension full ground adta Iran fire US troops missile on Wednesday as do me I do you attack to reply di US airstrike wey kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on Friday.

As di mata be so, pipo all over di world dey worry and fear say dis tension between Iran and America fit lead to something else.

Latest tori be say US Presido Donald Trump don come outside beat chest say America ready to make peace wit pipo wey wan make peace. 'Iran be like say dem dey don cool down, e add.

Meanwhile US president, Donald Trump don already tweet say America go send some of dia brand 'new beautiful equipment go Iran, if dey try to attack any American Base or dia citizens.

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

So wetin we know about di military power of Iran and United state of America?

Di Military capability of Iran and US

One online military ranking website, Global Firepower Index rank United state of America as number 1 for di world out of 137 kontries for dia 2019 report, while Iran dey number 14 position.

IRAN AMERICA Manpower Total Military personnel: 873,000 Total Military personnel: 2,141,900 Active Personnel: 523,000 Active Personnel: 1,281,900 Reserve Personnel: 350,000 Reserve Personnel: 860,000 Airpower Total Aircraft strength: 509 Total Aircraft strength: 13,398 Fighters: 142 Fighters: 2,362 Trainers: 104 Trainers: 2,853 Total Helicopter strength: 126 Total Helicopter strength: 5,760 Land Strength Combat Tank: 1,634 Combat Tank: 6,287 Armoured Fighting Vehicle: 2,345 Armoured Fighting Vehicle: 39,223 Self-Propelled Artillery: 570 Self-Propelled Artillery: 992 Towed Artillery: 2,128 Towed Artillery: 864 Rocket Projector: 1,900 Rocket Projector: 1,056 Naval Strength Total Navy Assets: 398 Total Navy Assets: 415 Aircraft Carries: 0 Aircraft Carries: 24 Frigates: 6 Frigates: 22 Destroyers: 0 Destroyers: 68 Corvettes: 3 Corvettes: 15 Submarines: 34 Submarines: 68 Petrol Vessels: 88 Petrol Vessels: 13 Mine Warfare: 3 Mine Warfare: 11

Which missiles Iran get?

Iran missile systems na key part of dia military gun power because of say dem no too get air power unlike Israel, Saudi Arabia, US and UK, wey get technology to carry out correct air strikes.

Iran no get dis strenght and so dem dey rely on launching missiles.

One US Defense Department report describes Iran missile forces as di largest for di Middle East, and e include short and medium-range missiles.

Dem also say Iran dey test space technology to allow dem develop inter-continental missiles, wey go fit travel far more .

Iran truly get nuclear weapons?

Iran missile capabilities na key part of dia military prowess

Iran no currently get nuclear weapons programme, and don bin tok say dem no want one. But dem get many of di elements required and di knowledge to create military nuclear capability.

For 2015, di US goment under President Obama estimate say Iran only need two to three months to produce enof nuclear material to make a weapon.

Di nuclear agreement dat year between Tehran and six world powers - wey President Trump withdraw from for 2018 - introduce limits and international checks on Iran nuclear activities.

But afta di killing of General Soleimani, Iran say dem no go follow dia restrictions.