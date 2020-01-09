Image copyright AFP Image example For di feem, Jesus carry im 'boyfriend' go house to to meet im family

One judge for Brazil don rule say make TV streaming service Netflix remove one feem wey show Jesus as gay from dia site.

Di feem, The First Temptation of Christ, make some Christians vex for di kontri and around di world.

Two million pipo sign di petition wey say make dem stop am, and some pipo bin also attack di production company with Molotov cocktails last month.

For di ruling against Netflix, di judge say: "Di right to freedom of expression... no dey absolute".

However, di ban na temporary one before dem make decision.

Wetin make pipo para for di feem?

Na Brazilian Youtube comedy group Porta dos Fundos create di comedy feem, wey dem run as Christmas special.

Some of di kontri Christians vex as di feem show Jesus wey bring im 'boyfriend' come house to meet im family.

On Christmas Eve, one group attack Porta dos Fundos office for Rio de Janeiro with fire bombs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Comedy group Porta dos Fundos don win international awards

One man wey dem suspect say get hand for di attack don run go Russia, and Interpol dey find am.

Wetin dey di ruling?

One judge for Rio de Janeiro order say make Netflix take di feem down, BBC Daniel Gallas report from Sao Paulo.

Judge Benedicto Abicai say dis temporary go calm Christians wey dey para until anoda higher court make di fianal decision.

"To dey show di 'artistic production'... fit cause serious damage dan di suspension," di judge write.

Neither Netflix nor Porta dos Fundos don chook mouth inside di mata.