Police rescue 27 children from 'illegal orphanage' for Kano, Kaduna

Police for Nigeria don rescue 27 children from Kano and Kaduna states for north west Nigeria.

Police tok-tok pesin for Kano command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, tell BBC say dem rescue about 19 children from Du Merci orphanage Kano, and anoda eight from Du Merci orphanage for Kaduna with helep from di National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Police say di orphanage na fake.

"So dis man dey run dis orphanages for many years without any clearance from goment or any registration wey dey very wrong, everything get procedure and e suppose follow am from di start."

"We rescue 19 children from Du Merci orphanage for Kano and 8 from dia Kaduna branch wey make di total 27 children, we don take all di children to ministry of women affairs and social development and we don dey prosecute Professor Solomon for court." Haruna tok.

For statement wey Kano govnor special adviser on child welfare and women mobilisation Fatima Abdullahi Dala release, she say Du Merci don dey operate for di state for 25 years without licence and checks wey goment suppose dey do from time to time.

She also add say make Kano pipo open dia eyes more to report any illegal activity for dia area.