Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bieber tok say e hope di right treatment go help am recover

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber on Thursday reveal say doctor don diagnose am wit Lyme disease.

Di singer wey be 25 years old write for Instagram say "Dis couple of years dey rough for me," and add say im dey also suffer from chronic viral infection.

Dis na wetin doctors say dis Lyme disease fit do for bodi:

Wetin be Lyme disease?

Lyme disease - na bacterial infection wey some species of ticks dey carri.

E no dey spread from pesin to pesin.

Early symptoms include rash, tiredness, headache, muscle plus joint pain, fever, and pesin fit get swollen lymph nodes if no rashes - dis dey usually develop around three weeks afta di bite.

Later Symptom include serious headaches plus neck stiffness, Arthritis wit serious joint pain and swelling, particularly for di knees and oda large joints, irregular heart beat, facial palsy (dat na loss of muscle tone or one or both sides of di face go sag), Nerve pain, and dizziness or shortness of breath.

According to Centre for Disease control, if pesin no treat di infection, e fit spread go di joints, di heart, and di nervous system.

Di majority of those wey take di full three-week course of antibiotics dey get full recovery

Source: Public Health England/NHS

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image example •Di New Forest and di Scottish Highlands dey known as Lyme disease hotspots - but pipo need to take care wherever long grass dey

Wetin Justin Bieber tok?

Bieber say im dey aware of di social media rumours wey say im get drug problem, afta one viral foto wey make am look like who no well wit blotches all ova im skin.

"While plenti pipo continue to dey tok say Justin Bieber looks like poo-poo, im dey on meth etc. Dem fail to realize say doctor recently diagnose me with Lyme disease, not only dat but I get serious case of chronic mono wey affect my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. "

E tok say im dey get "di right treatment" wey go help treat dis disease wey no get cure, and im go reveal more for di documentary series about im life wey go dey YouTube soon.

"You fit learn all wetin I don dey battle wit and overcome." e tell im 124 million Instagram followers: "I go dey back and better than ever".

Justin Bieber wife, model Hailey Bieber, defend her husband against criticism from those wey dey try to make di Lyme disease look common.

"Please do your research," she advise dem for Twitter on Wednesday.