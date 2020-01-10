Cameroon goment send 700 gendarmes for Anglophone regions to stop separatists

Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon goment don send 700 gendarmes officers for Northwest and Southwest regions as separatist warn say elections no go bi for de two regions.

Cameroon go elect councillors and law makers for number 9 day for February, 2020.

Before den, 350 officers land Buea, capital for Southwest region afta and anoda 350 for Bamenda for Northwest region.

Dis move kam as separatists say deh no wan catch elections for dia territory, announce lockdown from 7-12 days for February for stop elections and spoil Youth Day.

Just now, na so-so gunshots, kidnappings and fight between goment and separatist forces, dey di burn houses for de two regions.

Opposition Social Democratic front SDF communication secretary Denis Nkemlemo tell BBC say deh burn party mimbas Mbah Ndam, Fusi Ndamokong, Donatus Njong, Bafut mayor, dia houses, kidnappings, mayor of Bamenda II SDF representative for Tubah and many odas.

Some opposition parties bin tell goment for shift de elections for seka de crisis, but even as insecurity dey for de two regions wit de crisis, goment still say election must dey.

Gendarmerie legion commanda for Southwest region, Henry Chinda say de security forces na for put security. "Make kontri pipo trust de officers as dia work na for protect dem for elections taim".

Opposition di see dis move as way for cheat, for seka say de pipo weh deh go vote di daso run from the two regions for go oda areas.

Leader for group weh goment ban, activist, John Mbah Akuru say President Biya bi anxious for show de world say pipo still believe for fake union and na why e put plenti soldiers for vote for de place of pipo and e go say na pipo for de two regions vote.