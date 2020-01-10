Image copyright AFP Image example Pipo stand near wetin remain afta di Ukrainian plane crash near Imam Khomeini airport inside Tehran on January 8, 2020

As western leaders dey tok say evidence dey to suggest say na one Iranian missile maybe by mistake bring down di Ukrainian passenger plane wey crash kill 176 pipo near Tehran on Wednesday.

We say make we chook eye inside oda times wen dis kain tin don happun.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 July, 2014

MH17 bin dey fly from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, wen dem blow am comot di sky over eastern Ukraine, 298 pipo die for di crash. One international investigative team charge four pipo, including three odas wey get ties to Russian intelligence.

Moscow don always deny say dem get hand for di mata, but Western kontries and experts don blame separatists wey Russia dey sponsor.

Image copyright Various Image example Di pipo wey die inside Malaysia Airlines flight 17

Siberian Airlines Flight 1812, Oct 2001

One Siberian Airlines plane dey head to Novosibirsk, Russia from Tel Aviv, Israel wen dem shoot am down and e crash inside di Black Sea on 4 October, 2001. All 78 passengers onboard die. Di Ukrainian military first deny dia involvement.

Ukrainian officials later admit say dia military fit don use mistake shoot down di plane during one training exercise, relatives of di victims collect some compensation.

Image copyright AFP Image example Di Malaysia Airlines plane crashed for eastern Ukraine on 17 July 2014

Three Transair Georgia planes, Sep 1993

A total of 136 people die wen rebels fire missiles and gunfire give three Tupolev civilian airliners wey belong to Transair Georgia for di region wey breakaway from of Abkhazia during dia war of independence with Georgia.

Di first plane, one T-134 wey bin dey fly from Russia, come under attack as e bin dey near Abkhazia Sukhumi airport on 21 September. Di jet crash inside di Black Sea, all di five crew members plus 22 passengers die.

Di following day, dem shoot down one T-154 as e bin dey land for Sukhumi airport. Di attack kill 108 inside di 132 pipo on board. And on 23 September, passengers bin dey board one aircraft for Sukhumi wen dem fire am, di plane catch fire, one crew member die.

Iran Air Flight 655, July 1988

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo dey mourn for di funeral service for victims of di 1988 Iran Air crash

One Iran Air Airbus A300, wey bin dey go Dubai, crash afta dem shoot am down from airs above di Gulf on 3 July, 1988. Dem bin mistake di plane for one F-14 fighter plane wey Iran buy before di 1979 revolution. Na one American cruiser, USS Vincennes launch two missiles give di plane, bring am down and kill all 290 passengers and crew onboard.

Iran condemn di incident, say na "criminal act", "atrocity" and "massacre", while di US insist say na misunderstanding. Di case make Iran to begin legal proceedings against US for di International Court of Justice for 1996. Di American goment later compensate families of di victims.

Korean Airlines Flight 007, Sept 1983

One Soviet fighter plane attack and shot down one Korean Airlines passenger jet, wey bin dey travel go Seoul, South Korea from New York, on 1 September, 1983, all 269 passengers and crew on board die. Dem shoot di plane wen e comot im road enta di Soviet territory by mistake.

Soviet leaders first deny say dem know anything about di incident but later admit say dem get hand inside, dem claim say di aircraft bin dey on a spy mission.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example File photo of Russian President Boris Yeltsin as inm dey hand over di black box , flight data recorder from di Korean Air flight 007 wey Soviet Fighters shot down for 1983 to Korean President Roh Tae-Woo, on 19 November, 1992

Air Rhodesia Flights 825 and 827, Sept 1978 and Feb 1979

Guerrilla fighters with di Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (Zipra) for Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe shot down di two planes.

Di shootings happun during di kontri civil war for di 1970s.

Na 56 pipo bin dey on board di Air Rhodesia flight 825 wen e come under missile attack on 3 September 1978. Eighteen pipo survive di initial crash, although rebels later kill 10 of dem.

Missile also hit Flight 827 on 12 February 1979. All 59 pipo wey bin dey di plane die for di crash.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis file photo show di black box instruments wey dem recover from wetin remain of di Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114

Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114, Feb 1973

Israeli fighters for di Egypt Sinai Desert shoot down one Libyan Airlines Boeing 727-200 plane on 21 February, 1973. Di believe na say di pilots miss road due to bad weather and equipment failure over di northern Egypt, na dis wan make dem fly di plane enter di Israeli-controlled airspace over di Sinai desert.

Afta dem fire warning warning shots and give sem signals to land, two Israeli fighter jets shot down di plane. Out of di 113 pipo wey dey on board, only five, including di co-pilot, survive.

Cathay Pacific Airways C-54, July 1954

On 23 July 1954 one Cathay Pacific C-54 Skymaster wey bin dey carry 19 passengers and crew bin dey fly from Bangkok to Hong Kong wen one mainland Chinese Army Fighter plane shoot am down off di coast of di Hainan Island. Ten pipo die.

China say dem mistake di plane for military aircraft wey dey on a mission to attack.