Image example Emeka Ihedioha, Abdulahi Ganduje, Aminu Tambuwal, four oda Govnors go know dia fate on Monday 13/01/2020

Seven Govnors wey win di March 2019 govnorship election for Nigeria go on Monday know weda true-true na dem win or not.

Supreme Court gfor Abuja go decide di election case of Imo, Benue, Sokoto, Kano, Adamawa, Bauchi and Plateau states.

Report say already red alert in Sokoto and dem don send 1000 men to prevent any kasala wey fit gas.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.