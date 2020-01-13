Supreme Court: Emeka Ihedioha, Abdulahi Ganduje, Aminu Tambuwal, four oda Govnors go know dia fate today
Seven Govnors wey win di March 2019 govnorship election for Nigeria go on Monday know weda true-true na dem win or not.
Supreme Court gfor Abuja go decide di election case of Imo, Benue, Sokoto, Kano, Adamawa, Bauchi and Plateau states.
Report say already red alert in Sokoto and dem don send 1000 men to prevent any kasala wey fit gas.
- Tambuwal don win Sokoto govnorship election
- Emeka Ihedioha don win Imo Govnorship election
- Ganduje pipo want new Emir afta APC win
We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.