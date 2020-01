Image copyright EPA Image example Di plane come down shortly afta e take off from Tehran

Iran military say dem "make mistake" shoot down Ukraine passenger plane, na wetin Iran state TV dey report.

For statement wey dem release on Saturday morning, dem say dem do am sake of "human error".

Dem say dem go hold di pipo wey dey responsible, na wetin dey inside di statement wey dem read for dia state TV.

Dis one dey come afta Iran bin reject di tok say one of dia missiles bring down di plane near di capital, for Tehran, on Wednesday.

Di crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 wey kill 176 pipo happun just hours afta Iran carry out missile strikes for two airbases wey dey house US forces for Iraq.

Tori be say US bin dey suggest say Iran bin mistake di airline for warplane as dem bin dey prepare to attack America.