Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, di longest-serving Arab ruler for di world, don die at di age of 79.

"With great sorrow and deep sadness... the royal court mourns His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, wey die on Friday,"dat na according to statement wey di court release.

Last month im return home afta im medical treatment for Belgium. Tori be say im bin dey suffer from from cancer.

Di Kontri don declare three days of national mourning for am.

Dem don swear in di culture minister of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, as im successor, Di monarch no get heir but name in cousin as im successor for inside one letter wey dem open for official ceremony for Muscat.

Dis na tins you suppose know about Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman

Sultan Qaboos no marry and no get any pikin or anybody wey go succeed am.

At di age of 29 di Sultan overthrow im father, Said bin Taimur, for one bloody coup with British support for 1970.im father rule Oman with strong hand.

Im ban im pipo to do some many tins ,including listening to radio or wearing sunglasses, and even sef decide who fit marry, go school or leave di country.

Di monarch use di kontri oil wealth to arrange Oman path to development.

Im rule for almost fifty years, Sultan Qaboos na im dey im dey charge of di political life of Oman, wey get almost 4.6 million pipo.

