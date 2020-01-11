Image copyright Other Image example Hanan Buhari just step out of presidential jet for Bauchi airport for North-Eastern Nigeria on January 10 wia she go do photographer work

Nigeria President office say Presindent Muhammadu Buhari wife and children get right to use Presidential jet wen dem want.

Na Garba Shehu, di Senior Special Assistant to di President on Media tok dis one as some Nigerians dey para say Presido Buhari cari presidential jet give im pikin to fly go private function for Bauchi for North East Nigeria.

Di president daughter, Hanan Buhari wey be photographer, bin cari Nigeria presidential jet travel go Bauchi to snap foto for private occasion and dis make Naija pipo dey para.

Oga Shehu say, Hanan bin get permission from her papa, and her papa inform di National Security Advisor about di travel and dat one sef inform di commander of di presidential air fleet.

Image copyright Hanan Buhari/Instagram Image example Hanan Buhari wey be one of di girl pikins of Buhari bin recently graduate wit Frst Class kpali from one foreign university and na professional photographer she be.

Im say, di journey "no be impromptu waka or waka wey no pure sake of im follow di normal procedure."

"Di normal practice for long timebe day, di presidential air fleet dey available to di president and di first family plus four odas. Dis four na di Vice President, di Senate President and any oda pesin wey di president give permission."

Nigerians don dey complain saydi N8.5bn wey dem budget for presidential jets for 2020 dey too high.