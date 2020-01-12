Soundcity MVP Awards: Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Rema collect award
Grammy nominated singer Burna Boy win three awards including Africa Artiste of di year for di 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards.
Oda artiste wey collect award na Teni, Tiwa savage, Joeboi, Naira Marley, Rema, Davido and DJ spinall.
Di ogbonge music award happun on Saturday night for Eko Convention centre for Lagos.
Mr Eazi, Burna Boy dey go Coachella
Burna Boy African Giant album dey totori pipo
Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, BigTril, totori dia fans wit some of dia hit songs while Davido close di show.
South African presenter Bonang Matheba, na im host di event.
See di full list of 2020 Soundcity MVP Award 2020 winners here
Best New MVP
FireBoy DML (NG)
JoeBoy (NG)
Marioo (TZ)
Rema (NG) - Winner
Simmy (SA)
Wendy Shay (GH)
Best Collaboration
Blow My Mind - Davido [NG]
Daz How Star Do - Skibii [NG]
Gugulethu - Prince Kaybee [SA] - Winner
Jama - DJ Mic Smith [GH]
Killin Dem - Burna Boy [NG]
Inama - Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]
Best Pop
Innos B [CG]
Nandy [TZ]
JoeBoy [NG] - Winner
Otile Brown [KE]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Teni [NG]
Mayorkun [NG]
Rayvanny [TZ]
Naira Marley [NG]
Best Hip Hop
BlaqBonez (NG)
Falz (NG)
KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) - Winner
Kwesta (SA)
Medikal (GH)
Shinski (KE)
Sarkodie (GH)
Reminisce (NG)
Ricky Rick (SA)
Zakwe (SA)
Best Duo
Black Motion (SA)
Blaq diamond (SA)
DopeNation (GH) - Winner
Ethic (KE)
Show Dem Camp (NG)
Toofan (TG)
African Producer of Di Year
Cracker (NG)
Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jay Synth (NG)
Kel P (NG)
MOG (GH)
Ozedikus (NG)
Pheelz (NG)
Rexxie (NG) - Winner
S2Kizzy (TZ)
Best Female MVP
Betty G (ETH)
Daphne (CMR)
Nandy (TZ)
Sho Madjozi (SA)
Teni (NG) - Winner
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Best Male MVP
Burna Boy (NG) - Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
King Promise (GH)
Sjava (SA)
Wizkid (NG)
Zlatan (NG)
African DJ of Di Year
DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)
DJ Kaywise (NG)
DJ Neptune (NG)
DJ Spinall (NG) - Winner
DJ Vyrusky (GH)
DJ Zinhle (SA)
Digital Artiste of Di Year
Cassper Nyovest [SA]
Davido [NG] - Winner
Diamond Platnumz [TZ]
Kizz Daniel [NG]
Mr Eazi [NG]
Yemi Alade [NG]
Wizkid [NG]
Listeners' Choice
Baby - JoeBoy (NG)
Dumebi - Rema (NG)
Fetch your Life - Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jealous - Fireboy DML (NG) - Winner
Jama - DJ Mic Smith (GH)
Kainama - Harmonize (TZ)
Killin Dem - BurnaBoy (NG)
Kpo K3K3 - StoneBwoy (GH)
Oil & Gas - Olamide (NG)
Viewers' Choice
49-99 - Tiwa Savage (NG)
Able God - Chinko Ekun (NG)
Banomoya - Prince Kaybee (SA)
My Level - Shatta Wale (GH)
On The Low - Burna Boy (NG)
Soapy - Naira Marley (NG) - Winner
Tetema - Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) - Zlatan (NG)
Video of Di Year
49-99 - Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) - Winner
Dangote - Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)
Jericho - Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)
Ngwa - Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)
Ohema - Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)
Song of di Year
Jealous - FireBoy DML (NG)
Killin Dem - Burna Boy (NG) - Winner
Malwhede - King Monada (SA)
Soapy - Naira Marley (NG)
Tetema - Rayvanny (TZ)
Zanku (Legwork) - Zlatan (NG)
Baby - JoeBoy (NG)
Case - Teni (NG)
Dumebi - Rema (NG)
Fetch Your Life - Prince Kaybee (SA)
Jama - DJ Mic Smith(GH)
African Artiste Of Di Year
Burna Boy (NG) - Winner
Davido (NG)
Diamond Platnumz (TZ)
Shatta Wale (GH)
ShoMadjozi (SA)
Tiwa Savage (NG)
Wizkid (NG)
Yemi Alade (NG)
Excellence in Philanthropy: DJ Cuppy - Winner
Excellence in Sports: Anthony Joshua - Winner
Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence: Bright Jaja - Winner
Community and Socio-Political Development: Adebola Williams & Jude Jideonwo - Winner
Excellence in Music: Innocent Idibia (2Baba) - Winner