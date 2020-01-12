Image copyright Kevin Winter/Getty Images Image example Burna Boy win Africa Artiste of di year

Grammy nominated singer Burna Boy win three awards including Africa Artiste of di year for di 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards.

Oda artiste wey collect award na Teni, Tiwa savage, Joeboi, Naira Marley, Rema, Davido and DJ spinall.

Di ogbonge music award happun on Saturday night for Eko Convention centre for Lagos.

Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, BigTril, totori dia fans wit some of dia hit songs while Davido close di show.

South African presenter Bonang Matheba, na im host di event.

See di full list of 2020 Soundcity MVP Award 2020 winners here

Best New MVP

FireBoy DML (NG)

JoeBoy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG) - Winner

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

Image copyright Twitter-Soundcity Africa Image example Tiwa Savage dey perform for SoundcityMVP2020

Best Collaboration

Blow My Mind - Davido [NG]

Daz How Star Do - Skibii [NG]

Gugulethu - Prince Kaybee [SA] - Winner

Jama - DJ Mic Smith [GH]

Killin Dem - Burna Boy [NG]

Inama - Diamond PlatNumz [TZ]

Best Pop

Innos B [CG]

Nandy [TZ]

JoeBoy [NG] - Winner

Otile Brown [KE]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Teni [NG]

Mayorkun [NG]

Rayvanny [TZ]

Naira Marley [NG]

Best Hip Hop

BlaqBonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) - Winner

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Shinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

Best Duo

Black Motion (SA)

Blaq diamond (SA)

DopeNation (GH) - Winner

Ethic (KE)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Toofan (TG)

African Producer of Di Year

Cracker (NG)

Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jay Synth (NG)

Kel P (NG)

MOG (GH)

Ozedikus (NG)

Pheelz (NG)

Rexxie (NG) - Winner

S2Kizzy (TZ)

Best Female MVP

Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG) - Winner

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Best Male MVP

Burna Boy (NG) - Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

King Promise (GH)

Sjava (SA)

Wizkid (NG)

Zlatan (NG)

African DJ of Di Year

DJ Creme De La Creme (KE)

DJ Kaywise (NG)

DJ Neptune (NG)

DJ Spinall (NG) - Winner

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Zinhle (SA)

Digital Artiste of Di Year

Cassper Nyovest [SA]

Davido [NG] - Winner

Diamond Platnumz [TZ]

Kizz Daniel [NG]

Mr Eazi [NG]

Yemi Alade [NG]

Wizkid [NG]

Listeners' Choice

Baby - JoeBoy (NG)

Dumebi - Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life - Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jealous - Fireboy DML (NG) - Winner

Jama - DJ Mic Smith (GH)

Kainama - Harmonize (TZ)

Killin Dem - BurnaBoy (NG)

Kpo K3K3 - StoneBwoy (GH)

Oil & Gas - Olamide (NG)

Viewers' Choice

49-99 - Tiwa Savage (NG)

Able God - Chinko Ekun (NG)

Banomoya - Prince Kaybee (SA)

My Level - Shatta Wale (GH)

On The Low - Burna Boy (NG)

Soapy - Naira Marley (NG) - Winner

Tetema - Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) - Zlatan (NG)

Video of Di Year

49-99 - Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG) - Winner

Dangote - Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho - Simi by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa - Blick Bassy by Tebego Malope (SA)

Ohema - Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

Song of di Year

Jealous - FireBoy DML (NG)

Killin Dem - Burna Boy (NG) - Winner

Malwhede - King Monada (SA)

Soapy - Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema - Rayvanny (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) - Zlatan (NG)

Baby - JoeBoy (NG)

Case - Teni (NG)

Dumebi - Rema (NG)

Fetch Your Life - Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jama - DJ Mic Smith(GH)

African Artiste Of Di Year

Burna Boy (NG) - Winner

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

ShoMadjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

Excellence in Philanthropy: DJ Cuppy - Winner

Excellence in Sports: Anthony Joshua - Winner

Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship and Digital Influence: Bright Jaja - Winner

Community and Socio-Political Development: Adebola Williams & Jude Jideonwo - Winner

Excellence in Music: Innocent Idibia (2Baba) - Winner