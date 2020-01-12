Image copyright Getty Images

Serena Williams beat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to win her first title in three years for Auckland.

Dis na her first title since she born her pikin Alexis Olympia for 2017. With dis victory e mean say di 38 year old American don win 73 WTA titles.

Tori be say dis na her first non Grand Slam title since Rome for 2016 and first since Australian Open for 2017.

As e be so Williams now get di opportunity to win anoda title for Auckland Tennis Center, she and her good friend Caroline Wozniacki qualify for di doubles final.

Dem go play Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend later on Sunday.

Williams dey eye Australian Margaret Court 24 Grand Slam singles titles record but she don lose two Wimbledon and two U.S. Open finals since she win her senior sister Venus 6-4 6-4 for Melbourne.

She tok afta her victory say she go donate her prize money for Auckland wey be- US $455,190 (£348,417) - and di dress wey she wear to Australian bushfire appeal.