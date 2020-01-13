Dem no support media player for your device Meet Goodness and Mercy wey Nigerian Doctors separate from chest and belle

Mary Martins bin dey joyful as she prepare to welcome her little angels - Goodness and Mercy to di world.

But her happiness turn to sorrow wen on di 13th of August, 2018 doctors for Federal Medical Centre for Keffi Nasarawa state, North Central Nigeria announce give her say her pikin join-join for bele( wetin doctors di call conjoined twins).

"As dem tell me, e be like say my whole world end, I feel veri terrible and bad and even ashamed sake of dia condition."

Some of my neigbours dey even yab me I come tink say may be i commit one abomination to make me born dis kind pikin dem, Martins explain

Image example Dia operation na di most complicated one wey doctors don do for Nigeria

Although dem dey emotionally traumatised, Mary and im husband Michael Martins name dia pikin Goodness and Mercy.

Di following day, on 14 August, 2018 doctors refer dem to di National Hospital, Abuja.

Madam Mary and im husband bring di pikin dem but no get moni to pay di hospital bill.

Di husband na painter and she drop out of school and no get university education but afta di hospital see dia condition dem decide to epp.

Image copyright NAtional hospital Image example Di doctors divide deslves into two teams and spend 12 and half hours to do di operation

Human sympathy move us to operate

Wen di pikins dem reach di hospital, part of dia intestine bin dey out. Dem bin join for bele, liver, heart covering and diaphram.

Becos di operation go dey complicated, dem gada team of pediatric surgeons, Cardiac surgeons, plastic surgeons, nurses, imaging experts, dermatologists oda medical staff and supports staff.

All in all dem pass 70 pipo.

Image example Prof. Emmanuel Eje na im lead dey team wey do di operation

Di team lead by Prof. Emmanuel Ameh watch di pikin dem for 15 months to grow before dem operate on dem on the 14th of November, 2019 and di operation last for more than 12 hours.

National hospital don see eleven conjoin twin case since 20 years wey dem di exist but dis na di first surgical and complex operation wey dem don do wey dey successful.

Di Medical Director say if say mrs Martin go abroad to do di operation, e go cost dem notin less dan 20 million naira but dem do am for dem free as part of di social responsibility of di hospital.

Image example Di parents of di twins ad dem dey leave hospital on Thursday, 9/01/2020

Even if dem sell my entire family, we no fit pay di Doctors

Before di team of doctors do di operation, Madam Mary don do plenti night Vigil to pray to God.

On di day of di operation, na so she dey watch di CCTV, at 10 pm wen baby Goodness first comot,

She happy say her God don hear her prayers, den for almost one hour, baby Mercy neva comot.

"My heart break into two and as di doctors begin to comot for di theatre, my eye come red as I neva see my second pikin. But las las dem come push am comot na so ' I jump begin shout for joy, i hug my husband and all di nurses wey dey around."

'I no fit sleep as I waka upandan for di intensive care unit till morning dey watch how two of dem di look for each oda, Me and my entire family dey thank di doctors even if dem sell us one afta di oda, we no reach to pay for dia hospital bill."

Image example Di hospital management do party for dem to do dem bye bye from hospital

Journey back home and di challenge

Afta di twins begin to recover, di hospital for 9th of January, 2020 do dem bye bye.

Di lead surgeon say dem need care and beta (food) nutrition to grow well but di mother say dat one na big challenge for dem as she no get work and her husband painting work no di move business like before.

She and five members of her family dey live for one room for Mararaba, for Nasarawa state, North Central, Nigeria..

Image copyright NAtional Hospital Image example For di medical team and di twins parents, dia joy no be here as di girls now go begin di journey to live dia separate lives.

"Na how to take care of dem di worry me"

'Moni for dia food, medicine and accomodation na problem'

'I dey beg Nigerians to give Goodness and Mercy beta life' she beg

The Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen bin promise her job but wen she discover she no get paper, she promise to epp her wit business moni but she neva get anytin yet.

And dis joy fit no last long as di twins don return back to di hospital three days afta dem discharge dem sake of say dem dey vomit.

Di parents say dem need urgent epp to keep dia pikin alive.