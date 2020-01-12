Image copyright Reuters Image example Di Queen attend church service for Sandringham on Sunday morning

Di Queen don summon senior royals go Sandringham on Monday for face-to-face toks to discuss di future roles of di Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Palace officials tell BBC say Prince Harry, di Duke of Cambridge and di Prince of Wales go all attend, while dem expect say Meghan go join di discussion over di phone from Canada.

Di Sussex dem say dem plan to step back as senior members of di Royal Family.

E no clear weda dem go conclude di mata for di meeting.

But BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond say di hope na say di tok-tok go pave way for di "next step" on di way to clarify di couple new relationship with di Royal Family - in line with di Queen wish to find solution within days.

E add say some ogbonge tins still dey for dem to sort out during di toks.

Meanwhile, di Duke of Cambridge don tok about im "sadness" for di way di bond between im and im brother don break, the Sunday Times report.

According to di paper, Prince William tell im friend say: "I bin dey put my arm around my brother all our lives and I no fit do am again; we don become two separate entities.

"All we can do, and all I fit do, na to try and support dem and hope say time go come wen we all go dey singing from di same page."

Di Monday gathering for di Queen estate for Norfolk - wey dem don dey call di "Sandringham summit" - go be di first time di Queen go come face-to-face with Harry since di Sussex dem' announcement, wey dem post ontop dia official Instagram account say dem wan step back..