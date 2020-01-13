Image copyright Getty Images Image example Maezawa dey look for woman wey sabi enjoy life and get interest for space travel.

Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa don tier rubber one campaign for female "life partner" wey go join am for Space X first tourist travel go Moon for 2023.

Maezawa wey be fashion tycoon and 44 years old dey look for woman wey sabi enjoy life and get interest for space travel.

Di billionaire dey set to be di first civilian passenger to fly around di moon with di Starship rocket and dis mission go be di first lunar journey wey human being don do since 1972.

For im online campaign, Maezawa say e wants to share di experience with one "special" woman.

Di fashion tycoon wey recently separate from im 27 years old girlfriend wey be actress, Ayame Goriki, don tell oda women to apply for di "planned match-making event" inside im website.

"As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to dey worry me, e get one tin wey I dey always think about: dat na to Continue to dey love one woman," oga Maezawa write for im website.

"I want to find one 'life partner. With dat future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space."

Image copyright Reuters Image example Yusaku Maezawa dey set to be di first civilian passenger to fly around di moon with Elon Muskspaceship

Di website feature list of conditions plus schedule for di application process and di conditions say applicants must dey single, ova di age of 20, always positive and get interest to travel go space.

While di deadline for di applications na 17 January and dem go announce di final decision of who go be Mr Maezawa partner for di end of March.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mr Maezawa say e go invite up to eight artists to join am for space

No be today oga Maezawa don dey tension pipo wit big-big offer oh! For 2019, e promise pipo for twitter money.

Then, earlier dis January, oga Maezawa promise to share 100m yen (dat na like $925,000) between 1000 pipo wey share one of im tweets.

E call di giveaway social experiment' to see if di payment go increase dia happiness.

Yusaku Maezawa na im be di founder of Japanese online clothing retailer Zozo Inc.

E make im money through di fashion world. Report say e get personal wealth of close to $3bn and e dey spend plenti of im money for art work.

Image copyright SpaceX Image example Artwork: Di BFR spaceship go dey able to carry human being foe trip around di Moon

Oga Maezawa come dey popular all ova di world late last year afta dem name am di first private passenger wey go fly around di Moon with SpaceX- dat na di company of anoda billionaire, Elon Musk.

Dem neva reveal di price wey oga Maezawa agree to pay for im ticket to space but according to Mr Musk di price na " lot of money".

Maezawa say im also plan to take some group of artists along for di moon travel to capture di experience and dem fit be Musician, painter, dancer, film director and if possible e like make Elon Musk join too.