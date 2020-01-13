Image copyright Getty Images

As Confederation of African Football, CAF di visit Cameroon on Monday, sports fans di tok wetin Cameroon get for do for host successful CHAN.

Cameroon go host CHAN, football competition for home-based players for Africa from number 4-25 day for April, three host cities, Yaoundé, Douala and Limbe/Buea wit 16 teams.

But for succeed for host dis competition Cameroon get for shine eye for:

Security

Transport - Traffic jam

Communication

Doty

For sports analyst Joseph Valery Fotso, Cameroon get for put finishing touches for infrastructure.

Three sites go host stadia for de competition, Yaoundé Omnisport, Douala Japoma and Limbe/Omnisport.

But Just now, na Japoma 50-seater stadium still need finishing touches.

Communication na anoda tin weh Cameroon get for put moni inside make sure say pipo di sleep, dream, wake up with CHAN, Fotso tok.

For now na only few sign posts di give message say Cameroon di host big competition for in side Yaoundé deh get for extend'am for all the three host towns.

Afeseh Apong, wey be sports writer say for Cameroon for host successful CHAN kam April, deh get for consider oda tins laik traffic jam and security.

Traffic jam na big issue weh Cameroon get for work on.

Afeseh say big taim traffic jam dey for Yaoundé and Douala and for inside three moons before de competition authorities get for find way for solve dis problem for seka say e go hard for fans for waka, go for stadium, back for dia house.

Image copyright Getty Images

Doty for host cities na tin weh authorities also get for shine eye for clean towns make sure say deh di dump doty far away. For Afeseh e no go good say make visitors di see doty any how for town.

Security na anoda tin weh authorities get for take seriously, as assault for big town na almost evri day, and CHAN no go succeed if pipo no bi safe for waka about.

For de fact say Limbe/Buea dey na for Anglophone region wit Anglophone crisis, authorities gte for take security serious. Before elections goment send 350 gendarmes officers for Southwest and Northwest but deh go get for add more security for dis football competition.

African football body officials, start dia three-day visit for kontri for shine eye weti remain for do three moons before de football festival.

Ahmad Ahmad and oda officials go meet for put finishing touches wit local organising committee, for how de CHAN go waka.

Before de leave, Cameroon go show kontri pipo official mascot and anthem for de competition.

E nova stay weh Cameroon bin select mascot weh deh present'am for CAF, kontri pipo vex say e wowo but na CAF bin suppose approve'am.