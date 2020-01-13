Image copyright Getty Images

One imam for Uganda wey marry man thinking say she be woman don chop suspension from im post, according to tori wey Daily Monitor newspaper dey report.

Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba shock, as im discover afta two weeks into im marriage say im wife wey dey wear hijab, Swabullah Nabukeera na man and im name na Richard Tumushabe, na wetin di newspaper report.

Tori be be say dem find out afta police arrest Tumushabe ontop accuse say im thief television and clothes from im neighbour for im husband house, na wetin dem add put.

"As normal practice, woman police officer search di suspect well-well before dem take 'her' go prison. But di tin wey shock di officer, na say di suspect pack clothes full her bra to make am look like say she get breasts," na wetin oga Mugera tok.

Sheikh Mutumba - na imam for one mosque for Kyampisi village, some 100km (62 miles) north-west of di capital, Kampala - and tori be say im neva sleep with im "bride" because "she" claim say "she" bin dey menstruate, na wetin di newspaper reports.

"We don already charge am with impersonation, theft and obtaining goods by false pretence," Na wetin oga Mugera add put.

Di Daily Monitor report say Sheikh Abdul Noor Kakande, di regional kadhi (Muslim judge), say di mata dey one kain and say dem dey investigate di iman.

Tori be say Sheikh Isa Busuulwa, di main iman for di mosque wia Sheikh Mutumba dey preach tok say, dem don suspend am to preserve di integrity of the Islamic faith.

Di Daily Monitor bin report say Sheikh Mutumba neva reach im house for di last four days.

"Im dey feel bad about dis mata and im need counselling," na wetin one source tok.