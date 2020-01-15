Monkeypox: Cameroon dey on alert afta di deadly disease kill pikin for Ayos-Centre region - See different ways dis 'deadly disease' fit enta bodi
Cameroon dey for high alert afta monkey-pox kill pikin for six moons afta di deadly disease kill pikin for Ayos-Centre region
Afta de pikin die de mami start sick and results for e test show de mami get na monkey-pox and say na de same tin weh e kill de pikin, health officials tell BBC News Pidgin.
Epidemiology and Pandemics for Cameroon health ministry say since number five day for January, 2020 deh notice two cases for monkeypox, pikin for six moon and e mami.
Afta deh health officias confam de case, Ayos district hospital start investigate but deh nova identify anoda case,
Monkey pox na viral infection weh e di komot from animal, wen pesin get contact wit de sick animals dem or from human being but e don kill na about 11 percent for pipo weh deh get'am.
Monkey, squirrels, rats and gorillas na de principal carriers for dis monkey pox de doctor explain.
"For now we di look for additional cases from pipo weh deh bi get contact wit de mami and e pikin weh e die. Health authorities di shine eye more wit team from today from central service of ministry", Dr. Patricia Mindjime of Epidemiology and Pandemics for Cameroon health ministry tok.
De doctor say monkey pox no get any tin for do wit Ebola even if de two disease di komot from animal, but deh get different ways for enta human being.
Signs for monkey pox
Monkey pox signs na fever, rashes for skin and inside hand and weakness
Tips for pipo weh deh di sell bush meat
Wear gloves before you touch sick animal
Wash hands wit wata and soap afta you touch bush animal
No touch dead animal
Tips for community
Make community avoid physical contact wit sick pesin
Wash hand wit soap and wata if deh touch sick pesin
Cook bush meat fain before deh chop
Avoid contact wit sick animals
Go for health centre if pesin get fever wit rashes weh deh komot for skin and inside hand