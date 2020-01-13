Oscars 2020: Cynthia Erivo get nomination for Best Actress
British born actress, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo don collect nomination for di Best Actress for di 2020 Oscars awards.
Dem born Erivo to Nigerian parents for Stockwell, London for 1987.
Di 'Harriet' actress collect nomination for best actress and also best original song for di 2020 Academy Awards.
Di actress and singer gbab nomination for her role as Harriet Tubman inside Harriet and best original song say she follow write and perform di feem song "Stand Up" for di 92nd Annual Academy Awards.
If Erivo win one of di categories, she go become di 16th person to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. She bin win Tony Award for 2016 for di best actress category for her role as Celie Harris Johnson for The Color Purple castmates.
Erivo bin win Grammy for 2017 for di best musical theatre album category.
Meanwhile di feem Joker dey lead all oda feems with a total of 11 nominations.
Di comic book original story dey up for best picture, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, plus eight oda awards.
See di full list of nominees
Best picture
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Parasite
1917
- Marriage Story
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Ford v Ferrari
Best actor
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best actress
- Renee Zellweger - Judy
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Best director
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Todd Phillips - Joker
Best supporting actress
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Best supporting actor
- Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Best costume design
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
Best film editing
- The Irishman
- Ford v Ferrari
- Parasite
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
Best animated short
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Sister
- Memorable
Best live action short
- Brotherhood
- The Neighbors' Window
- A Sister
- Saria
- Nefta Football Club
Best sound editing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound mixing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood
- Ad Astra
- Joker
Best adapted screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
- Joker
Best original screenplay
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Knives Out
- 1917
Best foreign language film
- Parasite - South Korea
- Pain and Glory - Spain
- Les Miserables - France
- Honeyland" - North Macedonia
- Corpus Christi - Poland
Best original song
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
- I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4
- Into the Unknown - Frozen II
- Stand Up - Harriet
- I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Best original score
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best animated feature
- Toy Story 4
- Klaus
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- I Lost My Body
Best documentary feature
- The Edge of Democracy
- American Factory
- For Sama
- Honeyland
- The Cave
- Best documentary short
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best cinematography
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
- Judy
Best production design
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- 1917
- Jojo Rabbit
- Parasite
Best visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- The Irishman
- 1917