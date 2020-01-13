Image copyright Universal Image example Harriet, a biopic of anti-slavery campaigner Harriet Tubman, get two Oscars nomination

British born actress, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo don collect nomination for di Best Actress for di 2020 Oscars awards.

Dem born Erivo to Nigerian parents for Stockwell, London for 1987.

Di 'Harriet' actress collect nomination for best actress and also best original song for di 2020 Academy Awards.

Di actress and singer gbab nomination for her role as Harriet Tubman inside Harriet and best original song say she follow write and perform di feem song "Stand Up" for di 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

If Erivo win one of di categories, she go become di 16th person to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. She bin win Tony Award for 2016 for di best actress category for her role as Celie Harris Johnson for The Color Purple castmates.

Erivo bin win Grammy for 2017 for di best musical theatre album category.

Image copyright Warner Bros Image example Joker don land Joaquin Phoenix im fourth Oscar nomination

Meanwhile di feem Joker dey lead all oda feems with a total of 11 nominations.

Di comic book original story dey up for best picture, best director and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, plus eight oda awards.

See di full list of nominees

Best picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Ford v Ferrari

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Joker leads the Oscars pack with 11 nominations

Best actress

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Best director

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Image copyright Columbia Image example Little Women Florence Pugh get nomination

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Best costume design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Best film editing

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Best animated short

Hair Love

Kitbull

Dcera (Daughter)

Sister

Memorable

Best live action short

Brotherhood

The Neighbors' Window

A Sister

Saria

Nefta Football Club

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Image copyright 20th Century Fox Image example Jojo Rabbit get six nominations

Best sound mixing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Ad Astra

Joker

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

The Two Popes

Joker

Best original screenplay

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Knives Out

1917

Best foreign language film

Parasite - South Korea

Pain and Glory - Spain

Les Miserables - France

Honeyland" - North Macedonia

Corpus Christi - Poland

Best original song

I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - Toy Story 4

Into the Unknown - Frozen II

Stand Up - Harriet

I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough

Best original score

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best animated feature

Toy Story 4

Klaus

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

I Lost My Body

Best documentary feature

The Edge of Democracy

American Factory

For Sama

Honeyland

The Cave

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best cinematography

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Best costume design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Jojo Rabbit

Best make-up and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Judy

Best production design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Best visual effects