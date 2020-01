Image copyright Getty Images

Di Queen don agree for "period of transition" wia di Duke and Duchess of Sussex go spend time for Canada and di UK.

She tok for statement say she dey "entirely supportive" of dia desire for new role but "for prefe for dem to remain full-time working members of di Royal Family".

She say more work dey to do ontop di "complex matters" but she expect ay dem go reach final decisions in di coming days.