America don dash Cameroon FCFA 5.7 billion for fight HIV/AIDS afta weh goment make treatment free.

For number one day for January, 2020, Cameroon goment make HIV/AIDS treatment free. But before now, some pipo no bi fit get treatment for seka say deh no bin get moni.

About 530,000 pipo di live wit HIV/AIDS and for July 2019, na just about half, 304,000 pipo bin di get HIV drugs.

America e support go include, free drugs for treatment, test for HIV, care and support for orphans, pikin dem and pipo weh deh di look-out dem.

America say as pipo weh deh di live wit HIV/AIDS di take free treatment, dis wan go make more pipo check if deh get de sick, follow treatment weh e go fit reduce de virus.

For World AIDS Day, America Ambassador for Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin, bin tok say deh nova win but fit win fight for reduce HIV/AIDS.

Wit e programme, Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Releif, PEPFAR, America na partner for Cameroon and di glad for de progress weh Cameroon di make reduce HIV/AIDS.

Dia support na for helep Cameroon eliminate HIV/AIDS as public health problem by 2030.