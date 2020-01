Image copyright Google Image example Gwamna Ganduje ya ce watakila za a iya samun gidajen yankan kai a birnin Kano

Supreme Court announce say dem go pass judgement for di case of Abba Kabir Yusuf vs Independent National Electoral Commission plus two oda appeals on Monday 20 January 2020.

Di panel of judges fix di date afta Peoples Democratic Party govnorship candidate Abba Kabir Yusuf lawyers present dia argument.

Kano State govrrnorship Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal don first dismiss im case.