Image copyright Facebook/Adam Muhammad

Ibrahim Datti wey be brother of Adam Muhammad chief of Karshi town for Kano stae north west Nigeria don tell BBC say di gunmen wey kidnap im brother on Monday don call to ask for N50 million.

Ibrahim yan say e chop dinner with im brother around 8pm, before di chief comot go im house, hours before di whole tin happun.

"Dem call us hours ago say make we bring N50 million or else dem go kill am. I speak to my brother and e dey worried."

"We beg dem to reduce di money and dem say dem go reduce but if we no bring di money by Wednesday anything fit happun."

"I dey with am through out di day until around 8pm, we even chop food together before e comot, only for di gunmen 12 in number to enter im house around 2.30am to kidnap am, dem even carry im wife phone go."

Kano Police Command tok-tok pesin DSP Abdullahi Haruna confam wetin happun and yan say, commissioner don direct dia men to start action to rescue di chief and arrest di kidnappers.

"We get report say gunmen come kidnap chief of Karshi Town for im house and commissioner of Police don instruct say make officers do all they can to get to the bottom of di mata for dis kasala." Na wetin Ibrahim tok.

Dis no be di first time wey kidnappers go carry traditional ruler for northern Nigeria, e no too tay wey anoda top chief Magajin Garin Daura, wey comot from di same town with President Muhammadu Buhari, comot for dia hand.

Security wahala na one of di biggest problems wey northern Nigeria dey face in di last few years.

Nigeria current defence minister General Bashir Magashi come from Kano wia dem kidnap di Karshi Town chief.