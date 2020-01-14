'Cameroon student stab teacher to death inside school'
Reports say one Cameroon form three student don kill e maths teacher for goment high school Nkolbison.
Tori be say de student 'chuck de teacher two taims for chest before e run.' Just now deh don catch e and e dey for commissariat
De maths teacher die for hospital as deh rush e for emergency.Official for ministry of secondary education don confam say deh go see de die bodi for University Teaching Hospital.
Minister for secondary education, Nalova Lyonga weh e bi di go for Douala turn back for go know weti di happun.
Just now for goment high school Nkolbison, students and teachers all look sad.
Minister for Secondary Education , Nalova Lyonga di hold meeting with staff
