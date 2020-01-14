'Cameroon student stab teacher to death inside school'

Reports say one Cameroon form three student don kill e maths teacher for goment high school Nkolbison.

Tori be say de student 'chuck de teacher two taims for chest before e run.' Just now deh don catch e and e dey for commissariat

De maths teacher die for hospital as deh rush e for emergency.Official for ministry of secondary education don confam say deh go see de die bodi for University Teaching Hospital.

Minister for secondary education, Nalova Lyonga weh e bi di go for Douala turn back for go know weti di happun.

Just now for goment high school Nkolbison, students and teachers all look sad.

Minister for Secondary Education , Nalova Lyonga di hold meeting with staff

Image example Pipo gada for di school afta di incident

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.