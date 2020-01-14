Image copyright Facebook

Supreme court for Nigeria don declare Senator Hope Uzodinma as di winner of di Imo governorship election.

Di court don call for di withdrawal of di certificate of return wey dem bin issue give Emeka Ihedioha.

Di Supreme Court on Tuesday remove Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as govnor of Imo state on di ground say im no score majority of di lawful vote for di March 9 govnorship election.

For im place, di court order say make dem immediately swear in Senator Hope Uzodima of di All Progressive Congress as di newly elected govrnor of di state.

Inside di ogbonge Judgement wey Justice Kudirat Kekere Ekum deliver, di highest court agree say dem use mago-mago remove result for 388 polling unit during di collation of di final result.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.