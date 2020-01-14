On Tuesday 14 January 2020, Supreme Court for Nigeria sack Emeka Ihedioha as di govnor of Imo state and declare Hope Uzodima as di winner of di 2019 govnorship election.

Di highest court for di land remove Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as govnor of Imo state on di ground say im no score majority of di lawful vote for di March 9 2019 govnorship elections.

For di election, oga Ihedioha of di People Democratic party score 273,404 votes while Hope Uzodinma of di All Progressive Congress party score 96,458 votes.

Di court don call for di withdrawal of im certificate of return wey Nigeria election office (INEC) give am.

Tins you need to know about Emeka Ihedioha

Dem born oga Ihedioha for 24 March 1965 for Mbutu Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area for Imo State, South-East of Nigeria.

Im dey married to Ebere Ihedioha and dem get four children Emeka, Ezinwa, Nkem and Kamsi.

Oga Ihedioha graduate from University of Lagos, Akoka-Yaba, where im obtain im Bachelor of Science (B.SC) degree for Food Science and Technology, for 1988.

Im serve as Deputy Speaker of di House of Representatives for di Senate.

On 9 March 2019, Ihedioha contest for di gubernatorial seat for Imo State under di political platform of di PDP.

11 March 2019, Independent Electoral Commission declare Ihedioha as Governor-elect.